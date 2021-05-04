Jamaica travel restrictions end for UK, begin for India and T&T

Jamaica travel restrictions end for UK, begin for India and T&TTuesday, May 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The UK travel ban has not been extended given the significant proportion of the UK population vaccinated and the reduction in virus cases in the country, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said.
The ban came to an end on April 30.
Last week Thursday, April 29 Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton reported that variant testing on COVID samples revealed that seven of 10 samples tested were found to have the UK variant.
Dr Tufton has said this showed that the variant “is fairly widescale and it could possibly explain the rate of spread that we have experienced on the second surge”.
Tufton says UK variant possibly reason for second COVID surge in Jamaica
Meanwhile, Holness has extended travel restrictions to include India and Trinidad and Tobago effective Wednesday, May 6 until June 2, 2021
The travel ban for South American countries Brazil, Chile, Peru, Columbia, Argentina and Paraguay was also extended until June 2.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy