Jamaica travel restrictions end for UK, begin for India and T&T

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The UK travel ban has not been extended given the significant proportion of the UK population vaccinated and the reduction in virus cases in the country, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said.

The ban came to an end on April 30.

Last week Thursday, April 29 Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton reported that variant testing on COVID samples revealed that seven of 10 samples tested were found to have the UK variant.

Dr Tufton has said this showed that the variant “is fairly widescale and it could possibly explain the rate of spread that we have experienced on the second surge”.

Meanwhile, Holness has extended travel restrictions to include India and Trinidad and Tobago effective Wednesday, May 6 until June 2, 2021

The travel ban for South American countries Brazil, Chile, Peru, Columbia, Argentina and Paraguay was also extended until June 2.