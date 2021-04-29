Jamalco donates care packages to vulnerable residents

Jamalco donates care packages to vulnerable residentsThursday, April 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamalco has donated some 250 care packages to vulnerable residents in its operating communities in Clarendon and Manchester.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, the company is aware of the challenges that residents including students are facing as they struggle to satisfy their daily needs,” said Corporate Services Manager Donna Marie Brooks.
Brooks noted that many people are suffering out there as unemployment remains high amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We realise that some residents need help to make ends meet. Our most vulnerable residents such as the elderly, indigents and students who participate in online learning do not have enough or the right foods to eat. The fact is that their families are unable to find the resources to feed themselves and their families on a daily, so the vulnerable family members are often left hungry. We heard the cries for help and decided to reach out to them, she said”
The care packages consist of bread, rice, flour, sugar, beans, saltfish, milk, cooking oil, canned foods, juice items, crackers as well as personal care items and have been delivered to vulnerable residents from the communities of South Manchester, Harmons, Mile Gully, Mocho, Port, Railroad and the communities surrounding the Refinery.
The organisation also supports the indigent and elderly residents monthly though the Jamalco Indigent Support Programme ((JISP) by providing groceries and personal care items.
