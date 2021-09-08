J'can man to be sentenced on Friday for attempting to traffic cannabis to Barbados

J'can man to be sentenced on Friday for attempting to traffic cannabis to BarbadosWednesday, September 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican man is scheduled to be sentenced in Barbados on Friday after attempting to traffic cannabis into that country.
George Washington Williams, 52, pleaded guilty on Monday before the High Court in Barbados to engaging in acts preparatory for the purposes of trafficking in 48 kilogrammes of cannabis on December 20, 2018.
According to a report in Barbados Today, the prosecution and the defence both agreed that Williams should be given a "starting sentence of seven years" in prison for the offence based on various mitigating factors.
Among those factors, the Jamaican's attorney, Simone Clarke, said, were the fact that his client was "remorseful", "cooperated with the police", and had no previous convictions in either Jamaica or Barbados.
For his part, Williams was quoted in the report as telling the judge, "I am really sorry that I commit this offence and I promise myself never to do anything like this as long as I live."
The Jamaican has already spent a total of 968 days in police custody prior to his guilty plea, the report said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy