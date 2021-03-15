Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state minister made the disclosure on Twitter this morning, noting that her duties as a Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural have been hampered.

“Having COVID-19 and being a representative of the people has been a challenge. I'm unable to visit my projects happening now and have asked my councillors to assist at this time,” she tweeted.

Cuthbert-Flynn urged the councillors and other parliamentarians to keep safe and encouraged Jamaicans to try and continue to do our best to keep each other safe.

“Let's navigate these times with more understanding, and empathy for all.”

She did not disclose when her test result was confirmed but said she received care at the Spanish Town Hospital and is doing well.

"To our HCW (health care workers) you are our champions. Spanish Town hospital staff kudos to you all for the care I received. I observed your gentleness with the patients and left knowing they're in good hands," the state minister tweeted.

As at Sunday, the country's COVID-19 case count was 31,305 after 806 new infections. A total of 492 people have died in Jamaica from the virus.