KSAMC to explore monument for Keys to City of Kingston recipients

KSAMC to explore monument for Keys to City of Kingston recipientsSunday, April 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams has promised to explore People's National Party (PNP) Councillor Neville Wright's idea for a monument at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) to display recipients of the Keys to the City of Kingston.
Wright's suggestion for a wall at the KSAMC, with plaques bearing the names of the people so honoured, was made at the council meeting on Tuesday, April 13 at the Jamaica Conference Centre during the debate of a resolution to confer the Keys of the City posthumously on 35-year-old Luton George Kieshawn Shelton.
Up until the time of his death on January 22, Shelton still held the national goal scoring record of 35 goals in 75 appearances and is still the only men's football player to score four goals in his international debut for Jamaica.
During the debate, PNP Councillor Patrick Roberts also called for the council to establish a committee to formulate and establish criteria for people to get the Keys to the City of Kingston.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy