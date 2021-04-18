KSAMC to explore monument for Keys to City of Kingston recipients

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams has promised to explore People's National Party (PNP) Councillor Neville Wright's idea for a monument at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) to display recipients of the Keys to the City of Kingston.

Wright's suggestion for a wall at the KSAMC, with plaques bearing the names of the people so honoured, was made at the council meeting on Tuesday, April 13 at the Jamaica Conference Centre during the debate of a resolution to confer the Keys of the City posthumously on 35-year-old Luton George Kieshawn Shelton.

Up until the time of his death on January 22, Shelton still held the national goal scoring record of 35 goals in 75 appearances and is still the only men's football player to score four goals in his international debut for Jamaica.

During the debate, PNP Councillor Patrick Roberts also called for the council to establish a committee to formulate and establish criteria for people to get the Keys to the City of Kingston.