Kingston mayor urges support for difficulties children face during pandemic

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams is urging adults to support and understand the difficulties that children are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His call comes as Jamaica recognises Child Month under the theme 'I Soar'.

Williams said the theme is apt as it offers a foundation of motivation for children and the society at large “to eventually cast off the shackles of the struggle with the burdens imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted their education, social adjustment and health, among other aspects of their lives”.

The mayor challenged the nation “to be cognisant of this situation by providing a supportive and positive environment for our children as we need to equip them to realise their best selves – to soar!”.

“As the Chairman of the NCMC, Dr Pauline Mullings has explained, the wider message of Child Month 2021, 'I strive to overcome adversities with resilience' speaks to this challenge which means we must all step up to free our nation's children to soar, to unleash their full potential and unlock their creativity and imagination,”, Williams noted.

Quoting UNICEF global statistics, which point to increasing incidences of child abuse due to the pressures of children being at home oftentimes in relatively confined spaces due to the pandemic, the mayor called for a readjustment in minds and attitudes by adults to support and understand the needs of children “to let them soar like eagles!”

“Our children need an environment that fosters love, care, friendship and appreciation, and they also require adults of conscience to be good role models, who will impact their lives in a positive way. This years theme follows nicely from last year's theme 'unplug negativity, connect positivity' as we move towards a post Covid-19 environment,” Williams encouraged.

“We must, therefore, use every opportunity as adults and child peers to have a positive effect on the lives of all children through our words and actions. Let us be our brother's and our sister's keeper in word and deed! Let us dig deep and wide within ourselves to help each other and guide our children and our friends positively. We are all under pressure, let us help one another to cope and to soar!”

In observance of Child Month, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) today held a wreath laying in memory of the nation's children who have died under violent/tragic circumstances.