Man gunned down in Spanish Town

A St Catherine man identified only as 'Shabba' was shot and killed in Rivoli, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Wednesday morning. Reports from residents are that gunshots were heard around 10:45am. The police were summoned and the man was found lying in a pool of blood The Spanish Town police are investigating.

