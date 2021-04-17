Man killed during shootout with police in St Ann

Man killed during shootout with police in St AnnSaturday, April 17, 2021
ST ANN, Jamaica — Police in St Ann are reporting the shooting death of one man this morning along the Mount Olivet main road in Runaway Bay during a shootout with police officers.
The deceased is yet to be identified.
According to the police, about 12:30 am, officers from the mobile patrol team were in the Runaway Bay area when they received information about a loud noise in a section of Mount Olivet.
The lawmen said upon their arrival, two men were seen standing along the roadway beside a motorbike. The men reportedly opened gunfire at the police after they were commanded to stay still. The police returned gunfire and one man was hit. The injured man was taken to the St Ann's Bay Hospital where he died.
The other man escaped with the firearm.
Members of INDECOM processed the scene and an investigation is underway.
Donicka Robinson
