Man killed in fiery crash during car race

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police say a man was killed in a motor vehicle crash, and two other people were injured during a street race last night on the Haughton main road in Lacovia, St Elizabeth.

The police named the deceased as 51-year-old Anthony Diaz.



Reports are that about 11:40 pm Diaz was participating in a street race along with two occupants in a Nissan Sunny motor car. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an ackee tree. The car burst into flames.



The two occupants were taken from the motor car and rushed to hospital where they have been admitted in serious, but stable condition.



Firefighters were called in to extinguish the blaze.

Diaz's charred remains were later removed from the vehicle.



Kasey Williams