Man who berated police at Hellshire beach arrested

Man who berated police at Hellshire beach arrestedMonday, March 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man seen in a viral video telling off police officers, who warned him that he was in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act, has been arrested.
He is 42-year-old Stephen Witter of Stony Hill in St Andrew. The police said was fitted with a mask and his temperature checked before being placed in lock up today.
Witter was seen not wearing a mask on the beach in Hellshire, St Catherine yesterday and the police instructed him to put on his mask, which is a protocol established by the Government to curb the spread of COVID-19.
However, Witter openly refused while hurling expletives at the lawmen.
In the four-minute video, he lashed the police and Prime Minister Andrew Holness for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He told the lawmen that they could not remove him from the beach and further instructed them to leave.
He has been charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, disorderly conduct , indecent language, obstructing the police, and using abusive and calumnious language.
