Man's headless body found in Hanover

Man's headless body found in HanoverMonday, March 08, 2021
HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover police are currently searching for the head of a man, whose body was found in the New Town area of Sandy Bay in the parish this morning.
The police are yet to release the identity of the deceased as his family is yet to be notified. The police have also dismissed claims that the man is a pastor.
Details surrounding the death are unknown at this time. However, lawmen are theorising that the man may have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the location. It is understood no blood trail was found at the scene.
Investigations are ongoing.
Anthony Lewis
