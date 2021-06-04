Mariappa, Morrison 'relieved' to join teammates in Japan

KOBE, Japan — Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa and free agent Ravel Morrison arrived Friday in this city to complete Coach Theodore Whitmore's squad.

The arrival of the British pair brings to 19, the number of players in Japan for friendly international matches against Serbia on Monday and Japan Olympic team on Saturday, June 12.

Mariappa was clearly “relieved” to finally arrive in Japan, some four days later than his original scheduled arrival.

“We are relieved to finally get here. Obviously, everyone doesn't see the behind the scenes work and the amount of running around we had to do to get here and get all the stuff done,” said the Boyz veteran.

“I am just glad to finally be here with the boys and I am just looking forward to getting on the pitch and having a good training session. Hopefully, we can have a good camp and look forward to the games,” Mariappa said.

The defender expressed his regret that the team will not have the opportunity to play Japan's senior team, a fixture on the original three-match tour, which was called off.

The cancellation of that 'A' game resulted from Jamaica being unable to muster sufficient players for last Thursday's encounter due to COVID-19 test result anomalies that prevented nine English-based players to board their flight in Amsterdam on Sunday.

“I am disappointed that we will not have that game against Japan, but these things happen, but all we can do is just deal with it and move on.

“It would have been brilliant to play against them [Japan] in their home country, and that would have been a great experience, but that wasn't to be, and we have to just concentrate on the next games,” Mariappa told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Mariappa and Morrison jetted into Osaka on Friday night here via London and Paris.

Full squad: Luca Levee, Javon East, Dennis Taylor, Damion Lowe, Jeadine White, Devon Williams, Kevaughn Isaacs, Kemal Malcolm, Kevon Lambert, Oniel Fisher, Liam Moore, Curtis Tilt, Wes Harding, Amari Bell, Andre Gray, Dillon Barnes, Blair Turgott, Mariappa, and Morrison.

Sean Williams