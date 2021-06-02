Court frees men charged with shooting at cops in Ambrook Lane

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men accused of firing on a police team, injuring one of them in January, were yesterday acquitted when they appeared in the Home Circuit Court.

The court was told that on the night of the incident, a police team was patrolling the Ambrook Lane community in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew when they encountered a group of men, one of whom was suspected to be armed with an illegal firearm.

In attempting to accost the man, a shootout ensued between police and the group of men, resulting in one of the cops being shot and the police vehicle being damaged by gunshots.

After the injured policeman was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital for treatment, the two accused men, Raheem Tulloch and Al Johnson, arrived at the hospital indicating that they were shot in the Ambrook Lane community by unknown assailants.

They were then arrested by the police who identified them as being among the group of men who were firing at them earlier.

But Tulloch and Anderson, who were represented at their trial by attorneys CJ Mitchell and Kemar Robinson, argued that they were mere victims of the shootout and not the perpetrators.

They argued that the police were mistaken in identifying them as being amongst the shooters and only charged them because they turned up at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds received in the said community.

The trial judge, in acquitting the men, agreed with their lawyers that the quality of the identification was such that doubt was cast in the testimony of the police officers.