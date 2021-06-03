Mixed reaction to closure of Morant Bay High

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — There has been mixed reaction from students and guardians to a two-day halt in face-to-face classes at Morant Bay High School after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Classes will resume on Monday June 7 and the school board is working to minimise the possibility of additional cases.

“CSEC exams are around the corner and it brings a sense of anxiety, knowing that there are a few subject areas that we need to spend more time on. We were looking forward to the face-to-face classes for the next two days because we were depending on the past paper sessions and marathons,” said fifth form student Tiara Cooke. She is among those who prefer face-to-face classes to online.

Donna Henry, whose grandchild attends the school, is also a fan of in-person learning, saying it has the added advantage of providing an opportunity for students to socialise with and learn from each other.

“When the students are home, they tend to be very distracted, so I prefer when they are in school. I do understand why they have to be sent home because it is mandatory to protect them,” she said.

Head boy Damor McQueen appeared less concerned about the two-day halt. He was among those who have no problem adjusting, yet again, to virtual learning. Like McQueen, parent Marsha Walker regards online learning as the norm during the current battle to keep everyone safe against COVID-19. “I am not disappointed in the sudden halt because it is the best thing for the students right now,” said Walker.

The week of June 7-11 would have been the last of face-to-face classes ahead of exams, and there is one view that the two-day halt will not extensively affect the learning process. Teachers are currently working with students online, and will do so right up to the dates of their exams, to ensure that they are fully prepared. In addition, school officials believe there are some subject areas that need additional focus and selected students will be able to do face-to-face classes for these subjects from June 14-26.

This is the second time this year Morant Bay High has had to close its doors because of a confirmed case of COVID-19. It last closed its doors in March. In this latest case, the staff member was tested on Monday May 31 and informed of the positive result on June 2. According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, the individual was last at work on Friday May 28. A deep cleaning of the school will be done during the two-day closure.

“As a school, we are definitely abiding by the protocols of the Ministry of Health and Wellness as well as the Ministry of Education Youth and Information,” said acting principal Marsha Ford-Bryan. “There is nothing else we can do to prevent the virus from infiltrating our space.”

She added that individuals who had been in close proximity to the staff member who has COVID-19 are now being tested. They will be placed in quarantine for two weeks whether their results are positive or negative. These are among the measures being taken as school officials work to ensure students and staff are safe on their return next week.

Ashagaye Mullings