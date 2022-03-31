Mom sentenced to probation for failure to report teen's pregnancy

A 34-year-old mother of five was given 18-months' probation with a requirement for parental counselling after failing to make a report to the children's registry when she learnt that her teenage daughter was pregnant.

Having been charged with failing to report the matter to the Children's Registry, the mother of the teen appeared before Kingston and St Andrew Parish Judge, Lori-Ann Montague-Cole on Tuesday.

Pleading guilty to the charge, the mother, through the assistance of a senior attorney who volunteered to lend his help when it became apparent that she was confused about the issue, explained that she did not report the pregnancy to the Children's Registry because she feared she would be judged by the public.

She noted that, since being charged, she reported the matter to the Children's Registry.

The mother also noted that she was not aware that her daughter was sexually active and, had she known, she would have been more vigilant.

Addressing the matter, Montague-Cole stated, “I have no intention to separate the child from the mother. But I will also say that the child's child will need her grandmother.”

“It's quite a bit of pressure that they placed on you because your daughter clearly was not equipped to be a mother, but be that as it may sometimes life hands us lemons and we have to deal with it and we make the best lemonade we can. And that is what you are being called upon to do right now, I know you have your own stresses because parenting is not easy, it has never been easy and it's worse still,” she continued, adding that the mother would not be fined because of the obvious financial constraints.

The father of the teenager's child has been arrested and was scheduled to appear before the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday.

According to the Childcare Protection Act, 2014, any person who withheld information regarding the care and protection of a child may be fined up to $500,000 or imprisoned not exceeding six months, or they can be both fined and imprisoned.