93 new COVID cases, 14 more deaths

93 new COVID cases, 14 more deathsWednesday, May 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,572 and the death toll to 892.
Of the 93 new cases, there were 43 females and 50 males with ages ranging from seven months to 91 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (19), St Elizabeth (18), St Catherine (15), St Thomas and Westmoreland (eight each), St James and Trelawny (seven each), Clarendon (four), Manxhester and St Ann (three each), and Portland (one).
Meanwhile, the 14 deaths were recorded between Februar 2 and May 17 as follows:
- An 89-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 47-year-old female from St. James
- An 83-year-old female from St. James
- A 61-year-old female from Westmoreland
- An 87-year-old male from Westmoreland
- A 70-year-old female from Westmoreland
- An 82-year-old male from Westmoreland
- An 84-year-old male from Manchester+
- A 68-year-old female from Manchester+
- A 74-year-old female from Manchester+
- A 74-year-old female from Manchester+
- A 57-year-old male from Manchester+
- An 86-year-old male from Manchester+
- A 79-year-old female from Manchester+
+These deaths recorded in Manchester occurred between March and May 2021.
The country also recorded 120 recoveries, bringing the total recovered cases to 23,530.
