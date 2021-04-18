One killed in plane crash off The Bahamas

One killed in plane crash off The BahamasSunday, April 18, 2021
|
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation following the death of a man after a plane crashed in waters near the South Bimini late Friday.
It is reported that shortly before 10:00pm (local time), the police were called to waters near the South Bimini International Airport, where the aircraft went down.
It's reported that the police, assisted by residents from Bimini, went to the crash site some 200-300 yards east of the airport runway.
Two men were pulled from the water — one was alert but appeared to be severely injured, the other appeared lifeless.
Both were taken to the Bimini Clinic where one of them was pronounced dead.
The police report that the aircraft left Tamami Airport in Florida earlier in the day on Friday with four passengers.
They arrived at the South Bimini International Airport shortly before 9am and all four passengers disembarked.
Later that day, shortly after 9:00 pm, the two passengers took off from the South Bimini International Airport before the plane crashed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy