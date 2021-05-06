SCJH says plans to relocate 2nd group of residents from Inswood almost complete

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Managing Director of the SCJ Holdings (SCJH), Joseph Shoucair, is reporting that preparations for Phase 2 of the relocation of the remaining residents who occupy lands in Innswood, St Catherine to Ebony Park in Clarendon is almost complete.

According to Shoucair, in 2013, SCJH entered into a joint venture agreement with Silversun Homes Limited to construct a housing development in Innswood, St Catherine on lands that had been unlawfully occupied by squatters.

Shoucair said following several meetings with the residents and their legal representative, it was agreed that they would be relocated to Ebony Park with compensation.

“SCJH collaborated with Food for the Poor Jamaica to construct 10 housing units on lands at Ebony Park. These units are equipped with electricity from the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited and water from the National Water Commission. Additionally, each residence is provided with a water tank,” said Shoucair.

“A further 11 units have now been constructed to accommodate the Phase 2 relocatees,” added Shoucair.

He said the remaining streetlights are now being installed, and each family that is relocated will be compensated a sum of $50,000, in addition to the reimbursement for fruit trees from their previous residence.

The SCJH head also started the process to get land titles for all the relocated individuals.

“This is a part of the company's effort to formalise and refine the use of Government lands through formal agreements,” said Shoucair.