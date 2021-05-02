Police arrest 4 of 5 men accused of buggering 13-y-o girl in St Ann

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Less than a month after a public outcry on violence against women, the St Ann police have confirmed that four of five men were arrested for allegedly buggering a 13-year-old girl.

According to Superintendent Dwight Powell, the teenager was sent by her mother, who was leaving for work, to stay with her grandmother. Upon arrival, she noticed that her grandmother was not home.

The police said the child then decided to take a shortcut to a nearby shop, where she was approached by one of the suspects, who forced her into an unfinished house, removed her clothes, and buggered her.

Further reports state that four more men who are believed to be between ages 18 and 20 later arrived at the scene and took turns with the young lady.

Powell told the Observer that the incident occurred on April 26, however, the police were alerted on Friday.

A search is now underway to apprehend the fifth person involved in the matter.

Powell says steps have been taken to provide support to the victim.

“ So far we have reached out to [Child Protection and Family Services Agency] and victim support, so they are aware of the incident and we are looking to see how best we can collaborate in terms of our efforts,” the senior policeman said.

Donicka Robinson