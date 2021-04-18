Police end probe into allegations against PNP's Dayton Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has ended its probe into criminal allegations against People's National Party general Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell.

In a statement a short while ago, the police outlined that no basis has been found to the allegations.

“After extensive investigations into the claims that were made by Karen Cross via social media against Dr Campbell, the police have found no basis to the allegations that were made.

“Although a formal statement was given by Ms Cross, she provided no evidence to substantiate the claims that she made, nor was she able to provide any person interested in making a complaint against Dr Campbell,” said the JCF.

“Neither Ms Cross nor anyone else provided anything that could establish the allegations as credible. As such, the investigation into this matter has come to a natural end. However, if Ms Cross or any other person wishes to provide credible information about this matter at a later date, we are willing to reopen our investigations,” the statement continued.

The constabulary said it treats allegations involving the abuse of children with the greatest seriousness and are duty-bound to investigate them to ensure the safety and protection of the nation's children.