Police end probe into allegations against PNP's Dayton Campbell

Police end probe into allegations against PNP's Dayton CampbellSunday, April 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has ended its probe into criminal allegations against People's National Party general Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell.
In a statement a short while ago, the police outlined that no basis has been found to the allegations.
“After extensive investigations into the claims that were made by Karen Cross via social media against Dr Campbell, the police have found no basis to the allegations that were made.
“Although a formal statement was given by Ms Cross, she provided no evidence to substantiate the claims that she made, nor was she able to provide any person interested in making a complaint against Dr Campbell,” said the JCF.
“Neither Ms Cross nor anyone else provided anything that could establish the allegations as credible. As such, the investigation into this matter has come to a natural end. However, if Ms Cross or any other person wishes to provide credible information about this matter at a later date, we are willing to reopen our investigations,” the statement continued.
The constabulary said it treats allegations involving the abuse of children with the greatest seriousness and are duty-bound to investigate them to ensure the safety and protection of the nation's children.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy