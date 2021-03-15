Police name person of interest in Spanish Town killing

Police name person of interest in Spanish Town killingMonday, March 15, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have named a person of interest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Spansih Town resident Cody McLaughlin.
The person of interest has been identified as 43-year-old Gregory Ferguson, otherwise called 'Ruff', of Duncan's Pen Road in Spanish Town. He is being urged to report to the Spanish Town Police Station by 6:00 pm today.
According to the police, McLaughlin had an argument with people at a ball field in the Duncan's Pen Road community about 9:30 pm on Sunday, March 7. Several men reportedly went to his house where the argument escalated and he was subsequently shot several times, the police said. McLaughlin was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts Gregory Ferguson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305 or 876-984-2874, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
