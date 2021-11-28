Police seeking help to identify body

Police seeking help to identify bodySunday, November 28, 2021
ST ANN, Jamaica - The St Ann police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man that was discovered in York Castle district, St Ann on Friday.
According to a statement from the police, they found documents on the body with the name 'Linval Kenneth Stewart' of Hope Bay in Portland.
However, investigators were unable to independently confirm the identity.
Anyone with information that can assist may contact the St Ann police at 876-972-2209, or the nearest police station.
