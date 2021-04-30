Police trying to find Portland woman reported missing since March

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Fifty-five-year-old Brenda King of St Margaret's Bay in Portland has been reported missing since Tuesday, March 16.

She is of stout built, dark complexion, about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall

Reports from the Port Antonio police are King was last contacted at home about 9:35 am by a relative. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All attempts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brenda King is being asked to contact the Port Antonio police at 876 322 9368, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.