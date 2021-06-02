Politicians get mixed review for their conduct in 2020 general election campaign

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A review of the 2020 general election by the Office of the Political Ombudsman has found that there were a number of positive elements during the campaign period but with room for improvements.

The report noted that there was less vitriol and violence during the campaign and there was effort by some candidates to obey the rules.

But the report also noted that the adverse conduct during the campaign period was overwhelming.

“There were clear violations of the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures)… In general the COVID-19 guidelines were breached,” said the report.

“A number of candidates were observed conducting meetings with large numbers of supporters, not practicing social distancing and not wearing masks. There were also blatant breaches of the Code (Political Code of Conduct), with instances of funds being used to improperly influence electoral choices being noted as widespread and evident throughout the campaign period,” added the report.

The report also pointed out that during the campaign period and on Election Day it was noted anecdotally, that electors were demanding a higher price for their vote because of the risk of COVID-19; the price for a vote reportedly doubled from the last General Election that was held in 2016.

“In one constituency, persons were being offered $5,000 to vote but demanded more otherwise they would not leave their houses to vote. Beyond this example, there are numerous examples where it is alleged that money was given to citizens to influence their vote for a particular person or party, such as money being wrapped in t-shirts and handed out to voters,” the report said.