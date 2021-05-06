Reggae Girlz to face USA, Nigeria in international friendlies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's senior women's national football team will play two international friendlies in the United States as part of US Soccer 2021 WNT Summer Series Presented by AT&T 5G.

Making the announcement in a press release a short while ago, the Jamaica Football federation (JFF) said on June 10, the Reggae Girlz will tackle Nigeria and on June 13, they will play World Champions and host, the United States of America.

Both games will be played at the BBVA stadium in Houston, Texas. Portugal will also take part in the four-team event.

The games will be the first for Jamaica since they participated in Concacaf Olympic qualifiers in February 2020.

“We are extremely pleased to be part of this series of games,” said Reggae Girlz coach Hubert Busby.

“They come in handy as we begin to put our squad together for the World Cup Qualifiers beginning in November. These games give us a chance to see where we are and to incorporate new faces and talents. These are two great opponents and we are always excited to match skills with the best in the world,” he added.

The format of the summer series will feature the USA and Nigeria playing three matches, while Portugal and Jamaica will play two. No standings will be kept and all matches will be treated as friendlies.

2021 WNT Summer Series Presented by AT&T 5G:

June 10 Jamaica vs Nigeria BBVA Stadium Houston, Texas at 4:30 pm

June 10 USA vs Portugal BBVA Stadium Houston, Texas at 7:30 pm

June 13 Portugal vs Nigeria BBVA Stadium Houston, Texas at 6:00 pm

June 13 USA vs Jamaica BBVA Stadium Houston, Texas at 9:00 pm

June 16 USA vs Nigeria Q2 Stadium Austin, Texas 8 :00 pm