Seprod responds to Seaforth High's post-fire needs

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The Seprod Foundation is among the earliest charities to respond to the calls for supporting the Seaforth High School, St Thomas, to get back to normal since the fire which destroyed a section of the buildings on May 4.

On Monday, June 24, the Foundation presented the school's Visual Arts Department with six 25-inch fans.

Dr Gavin Bellamy, General Manager of Serge Island Farms, made the presentation to Calbert Thomas, Principal of Seaforth High School. Visual Arts teacher, Caroline Miles, and her visual arts students participated in the presentation.

The early morning fire destroyed the Visual Arts Department and other sections, including the Technical Drawing, Cosmetology and Building Technology Departments which suffered from water and smoke damage.

As a result, the students will need to re-do many of the pieces for their exams. The school is currently constructing an interim area for them to work over the summer, while plans for the renovation of the department are under way.

Thomas had expressed an immediate need for fans to keep arts department cool, and the Seprod Foundation responded to the need.

“The fans will be put to good use, especially over the summer months, and will be transferred for use in the new Visual Arts Department, when renovations are complete,” the school's principal said.

Dr Bellamy reiterated the commitment of the Foundation to Seaforth High, and the Seaforth community in general.

“We are thrilled that the fans will make such a difference to the Visual Arts Department. We want to encourage the students to keep going, despite any obstacles they may face. These children are Jamaica's future and we want to help them to excel in their exams and, ultimately, to succeed in any career they may choose,” commented the chairperson of the Seprod Foundation, Melanie Subratie.