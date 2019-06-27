Shaw appeals for greater FAO funding to tackle issues in agricultural sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, has called upon the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to provide a greater degree of funding through technical cooperation budgets to address challenges faced in the CARICOM region's agricultural sector.

Among issues the minister highlighted are the invasion of exotic pests and diseases, as well as towards the employment of strategies to prevent the introduction and spread of the deadly Panama Disease Tropical Race 4 (TR-4) of Bananas and African swine fever.

The ministry said Shaw was speaking at the 41st Session of the FAO Conference in Rome, Italy, on Monday.

He noted that currently, Jamaica faces major crises, including the invasion of exotic pests and diseases that have been negatively impacting our agricultural production programme.

“We, therefore, wish to implore the FAO to provide assistance in combating these specific threats with the potential to completely wipe out significant livelihood on the island,” Shaw was quoted as saying in a press release from the ministry.

Among the pests and diseases he mentioned were the Frosty Pod Rot disease, which causes low levels of production in cocoa; and citrus greening, which continues to devastate Jamaica's citrus orchards resulting in heavy economic losses.

While expressing appreciation for the technical assistance and support that the FAO has provided to Jamaica and the region, Shaw charged the FAO to do much more to advance the introduction, adaptation and promulgation of climate-smart resilience technology and infrastructure across the region.

He also implored the FAO to provide assistance with enhancing capacity building in research, development and innovation of our national and regional agriculture-supporting institutions and youth engagement and facilitate, encourage and strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and programming among CARICOM states, the ministry said.