MoBay Chamber of Commerce president resigns, Janet Silvera to take over

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Journalist Janet Silvera was on Wednesday selected to serve as acting President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) at an emergency meeting, following the sudden resignation of the organisation's president Winston Lawson.



Earlier Wednesday, Lawson resigned with immediate effect, citing personal reasons.



“As a result he will be relocating to Kingston. The President felt it would be unfair to continue to serve the business community of Montego Bay from the capital city,” a release from the chamber said.



Up to the time of Lawson's resignation, Silvera was the chamber's first vice- president



According to the chamber, Gabrielle Lee and Karlene Maye will now act in the capacity of first and second vice presidents respectively, while Damia Dawes-Monthrope will serve as third vice president.

“There now stands a vacancy for a new director. The current team will continue to manage the affairs of the chamber until the next Ordinary General Meeting in April 2020,” said the MBCCI.

“The chamber uses this opportunity to thank Immediate Past President Lawson for his indelible contribution to the Montego Bay business community and wishes him well in his new endeavours,” added the release.

In April, Lawson, an assistant general manager at National Commercial Bank, was elected unopposed to serve a second term at the helm on the chamber. It is understood that he will leave NCB on Friday.



During his tenure at the chamber, he was very vocal on issues affecting the business community, particularly crime and violence.

-Mark Cummings