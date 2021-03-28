St Catherine woman reported missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Thirty-two-year-old Shauna-Gayle Reid of Waterford, St Catherine has been missing reported since Saturday, March 27.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford police are that Reid was last seen in her community about 5:50 am. Her mode of dress at the time last seen is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shauna-Gayle Reid is being asked to contact the Waterford police at 876-988-1763, police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.