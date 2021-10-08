St Elizabeth man charged with robbery with aggravation

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica– A 24-year-old man is to answer to the charge of robbery with aggravation following his arrest in connection with an incident in Point District, St Elizabeth on Friday, October 1.

Reports are that about 6:00 pm, an unsuspecting man was making his way home when an armed robber held him up with a knife and robbed him of $11,500.

A report was made to the police and the robber was identified as Dushana Malcolm of White district in the parish. He was arrested and later charged.

Investigations continue.