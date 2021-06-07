St James pastor accused of raping 15-y-o in custody

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The St James clergyman, who has been accused of raping a 15-year-old female member of his church, handed himself over to the Freeport police in Montego Bay for questioning this afternoon.

Last week, the girl made a report to the St James police accusing her pastor of raping her when she visited him.

The police went in search of the cleric but were unsuccessful in locating him, even during a visit to his Apostolic Church on Barnett Street, Montego Bay, St James, yesterday.

The matter is being investigated by members of the the Centre for Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

Horace Hines