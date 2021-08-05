Stock Roundup: JMMB prefs lead gains, SSL Venture Capital top declines

Trading for the week ended Thursday on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) with more losers than winners.

In Thursday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 84 stocks of which 27 advanced, 43 declined and 14 traded firm.

SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited was the biggest loser, declining 17.24 per cent to close at $0.72. It was closely followed by Stationary and Office Supplies Limited which fell 17.10 per cent to close at $6.01.

Trading gains were led by JMMB Group Limited 7.25 per cent preference shares which advanced 15.09 per cent to close at $2.67.

Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares rose 10.64 per cent to close at $1.56, and Tropical Battery Company Limited advanced 10.24 per cent to close at $1.40.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 10,742,372 units valued at $84,946,251.34, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 1,158,188 units valued at $253,151.05.

Future Energy Source Company Limited led volumes with 1,257,911 units, amounting to 10.57 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by TransJamaican Highway Limited with 1,253,759 units, amounting to 10.54 per cent of the market volume; and Wigton Windfarm Limited with 1,143,488 units, amounting to 9.61 per cent of the market volume.

The trading week was shortened by the Emancipation Day and Independence Day holidays on Monday and Friday respectively.