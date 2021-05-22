Suspect held in Clarendon car stealing ring

CLARENDON, Jamaica — One suspect has been taken into custody after the police uncovered a car stealing ring in Race Track, Clarendon.

The pre-dawn operation was carried out Friday by a police-military team which conducted several operations in the Clarendon Division, one of which was a targeted raid at a specific location in Race Track.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police in Clarendon, Eudene Downey, a large assortment of motor vehicle parts was uncovered in what appeared to be a large car stealing ring. The parts found were mainly from Toyota, Honda and Nissan motor vehicles.

“We found several engines with the engine numbers erased and we also seized a Honda Civic motor car with evidence of the firewall being tampered with,” said Downey.

The suspect is currently being questioned and charges are expected to be laid soon as the investigation into the find progresses.