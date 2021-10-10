Taliban say they won't work with US to contain Islamic State

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the United States to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August.

Senior Taliban officials and US representatives are meeting this weekend in Quatar, Doha. Officials from both sides have said issues up for discussion include reining in extremist groups and the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country.

The Taliban have signaled flexibility on evacuations.

However, Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press, there would be no cooperation with Washington on containing the increasingly active Islamic State group in Afghanistan.

IS has taken responsibility for a number of recent attacks, including a suicide bombing Friday that killed 46 minority Shiite Muslims and wounded dozens as they prayed in a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.

IS is also seen as the terror group that poses the greatest threat to the United States for its potential to stage attacks on American targets.