Three men listed as wanted in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Central police in Kingston have listed three men as wanted for serious crimes within the division. These men are urged to turn themselves in immediately. They are:

Twenty-seven-year-old Shanrick Nugent, otherwise called 'Dan Dan', whose last known address is Fleet Street, Kingston. He is wanted in connection with a murder on Fleet Street in 2014. He is about six feet tall, dark complexion and has a 'K' tattoo on his neck.





Twenty-nine-year-old Ramone Coke, otherwise called 'Chullups', whose last known address is Foster Lane, Kingston. He is wanted in connection with a case of shooting with intent. He is of dark complexion and has 'thug life' tattooed on his left upper arm.





Twenty-eight-year-old Everton McDonald, otherwise called 'Ever', whose last known address is East Street, Kingston. He is wanted in connection with a murder along Georges Lane, Kingston in 2020. He is of dark complexion, medium build and has a scorpion tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three men is asked to contact the Central police at 876-922-5076, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.