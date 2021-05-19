Three men listed as wanted in Kingston

Three men listed as wanted in KingstonWednesday, May 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Central police in Kingston have listed three men as wanted for serious crimes within the division. These men are urged to turn themselves in immediately. They are:
- Twenty-seven-year-old Shanrick Nugent, otherwise called 'Dan Dan', whose last known address is Fleet Street, Kingston. He is wanted in connection with a murder on Fleet Street in 2014. He is about six feet tall, dark complexion and has a 'K' tattoo on his neck.
- Twenty-nine-year-old Ramone Coke, otherwise called 'Chullups', whose last known address is Foster Lane, Kingston. He is wanted in connection with a case of shooting with intent. He is of dark complexion and has 'thug life' tattooed on his left upper arm.
- Twenty-eight-year-old Everton McDonald, otherwise called 'Ever', whose last known address is East Street, Kingston. He is wanted in connection with a murder along Georges Lane, Kingston in 2020. He is of dark complexion, medium build and has a scorpion tattoo on his right hand.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three men is asked to contact the Central police at 876-922-5076, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy