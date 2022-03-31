Trelawny man arrested on firearm charges

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Courtney Reid, otherwise called 'Stone', a 27-year-old farmer of Perth Town district, Trelawny was on Tuesday, March 29 charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

Reports are that on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Reid went to another man's home and opened gunfire at him. The man managed to escape hurt and reported the incident to the police.

Reid was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.