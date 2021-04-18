Footballer Tremaine Stewart 'embodied the beautiful game', says JFF president

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is deeply saddened after learning of the sudden death of former National player, Tremaine “Tan Tan” Stewart.

Stewart, a former Reggae Boy, died this morning at the Spanish Town Hospital.

“Tremaine was a skilful, confident, industrious and energetic player who influenced games with precocious plays. He is said to have collapsed while playing the game he loved,” said the JFF in a statement.

Sends sincere condolences to Stewart's family, friends and teammates at the clubs he represented, JFF President Michael Ricketts said, “This is a player that I enjoyed watching”.

“He embodied the beautiful game. It is so heartbreaking when we lose love ones, particularly when they are so young. We grieve with his family and friends,” Ricketts added.

Stewart was the midfielder for Dunbeholden FC and previously represented Waterhouse FC and Portmore United.

He debuted for Jamaica in 2012 and played for the country 12 times, scoring two goals.