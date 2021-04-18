Footballer Tremaine Stewart 'embodied the beautiful game', says JFF president

Footballer Tremaine Stewart 'embodied the beautiful game', says JFF presidentSunday, April 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is deeply saddened after learning of the sudden death of former National player, Tremaine “Tan Tan” Stewart.
Stewart, a former Reggae Boy, died this morning at the Spanish Town Hospital.
“Tremaine was a skilful, confident, industrious and energetic player who influenced games with precocious plays. He is said to have collapsed while playing the game he loved,” said the JFF in a statement.
Sends sincere condolences to Stewart's family, friends and teammates at the clubs he represented, JFF President Michael Ricketts said, “This is a player that I enjoyed watching”.
“He embodied the beautiful game. It is so heartbreaking when we lose love ones, particularly when they are so young. We grieve with his family and friends,” Ricketts added.
Stewart was the midfielder for Dunbeholden FC and previously represented Waterhouse FC and Portmore United.
He debuted for Jamaica in 2012 and played for the country 12 times, scoring two goals.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy