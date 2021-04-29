Tufton urges continued vigilance as COVID cases trend downward

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues on a downward trend, Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, is hailing the healthcare team for their continued work and also thanking members of the public for their co-operation in adhering to the COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures and the orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

“Successfully tackling this pandemic requires a whole-of-society approach and our assessments are showing a positive relationship between the implementation of our protocols and the regulations under the Disaster Risk Management Act and lower rates of COVID cases,” Tufton noted.

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 80 new cases, three deaths and 113 more recoveries. The daily positivity rate logged at 10.8 per cent, representing one of the lowest since January 2021. The seven-day moving average (April 21-27) for the positivity rate now stands at 16.3 per cent.

At the same time, Tufton has cautioned the population to continue its adherence to the protocols.

“Our actions now will determine the future outcomes an there continued compliance is important, as we work to get all indicators, including hospitalisation and the positivity rate at a manageable level,” he said.