Two Nicaraguans among 3 men arrested in massive ganja find

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Officers assigned to the Narcotics Division seized approximately 857 pounds of ganja and arrested three men — one Jamaican and two Nicaraguans — during an operation in New Forrest district in Manchester on Wednesday.

Police reports are that about 10:00 pm, lawmen were in the area when they searched a premises that the three men occupied.

During the operation, the police reportedly seized approximately 857 pounds of ganja and $238,000. Several lead sheets and lottery scamming paraphernalia were also seized, the police said.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of $3,428,000.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigation.