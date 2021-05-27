Two men killed, others injured in drive-by shooting in Waterhouse

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police investigators are now at a scene on Balcombe Drive in Waterhouse, St Andrew where a number of people were shot in a drive-by shooting this afternoon.

Police on the scene have confirmed that two men were fatally shot while another was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

However, residents are claiming that at least eight people were shot in an area where people regularly met to play dominoes and other games.

More information later.