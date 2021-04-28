Two motorcyclists killed in St Elizabeth crash

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Police here are reporting that two motorcyclists were killed following a collision on the Oxford main road in Brompton, St Elizabeth last evening.

They have been identified as 22-year-old Jason Taylor, a labourer of Brompton District, and 33-year-old Jason Salmon, a labourer of Oxford District.

Police reports are that both men were travelling in opposite directions on their motorcycles about 6:30 pm when the crash happened.

Further reports are that Salmon was headed towards Black River, while Taylor overtook a motor vehicle before colliding into Salmon's motorcycle.

The motorcycles caught fire on impact. The police said no registration plates were affixed to the motorcycles.

The injured men were rushed to the Black River Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Black River police are investigating the incident

Kasey Williams