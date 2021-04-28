Two motorcyclists killed in St Elizabeth crash

Two motorcyclists killed in St Elizabeth crashWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Police here are reporting that two motorcyclists were killed following a collision on the Oxford main road in Brompton, St Elizabeth last evening.
They have been identified as 22-year-old Jason Taylor, a labourer of Brompton District, and 33-year-old Jason Salmon, a labourer of Oxford District.
Police reports are that both men were travelling in opposite directions on their motorcycles about 6:30 pm when the crash happened.
Further reports are that Salmon was headed towards Black River, while Taylor overtook a motor vehicle before colliding into Salmon's motorcycle.
The motorcycles caught fire on impact. The police said no registration plates were affixed to the motorcycles.
The injured men were rushed to the Black River Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The Black River police are investigating the incident
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy