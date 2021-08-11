UPDATE: Fire guts craft shops at section of Grand Palladium property

HANOVER, Jamaica - Fire reportedly destroyed a craft shop and damaged another at a section of the Grand Palladium Resort's property in Hanover on Wednesday evening.

It is understood that the fire broke out at the hotel's staff quarters located on the opposite side of the road to the main property.

Superintendent in charge of the Hanover Fire Department, Raymond Desouza said the incident took place shortly after 7:00 pm

Desouza said the fire did not affect the hotel's operations and no one was injured in the incident.

-Anthony Lewis