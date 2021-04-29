US judge sentences J'can man to 57 months for lottery scamming

US judge sentences J'can man to 57 months for lottery scammingThursday, April 29, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — Omar Stephenson, a Jamaican-born man living in the United States, has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for lottery scamming. He will also be required to pay restitution.
United States District Judge James A Soto handed down the sentence on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old is one of four co-defendants who have been charged in connection with a lottery fraud scheme and had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that from 2015 through to mid-2019, Stephenson participated in a scheme where Jamaican-based scammers called elderly victims in the United States, claiming the victims had won a lottery.
To receive their winnings, the victims were told they must first pay money for taxes and fees. Stephenson's role in this scheme was to launder the fraudulent proceeds for fellow co-conspirators in Jamaica, said the DOJ.
The loss suffered by the victims exceeded US$900,000.
A separate hearing is scheduled for June 2 to determine the amount of restitution that Stephenson will be required to pay.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation in this case.
The US Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.
