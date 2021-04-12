UWI announces two-phased approach to St Vincent relief

UWI announces two-phased approach to St Vincent reliefMonday, April 12, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies (The UWI) says it is mobilising its resources and expertise to provide support and relief to St Vincent and the Grenadines and neighbouring islands that have been blanketed in ash and smoke since the La Soufrière volcano began erupting last Friday.
The UWI said it will activate a two-phased approach to the response.
“The first phase is a rapid response in the deployment of relief aid and experts to assist in the areas of greatest need, in close coordination with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and its National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO). The second phase concentrates on the mobilisation of expertise in the rehabilitation response,” the university said in a statement.
In this immediate phase, The UWI is encouraging its staff, students, alumni, friends and partners to join in contributing financial resources with special priority towards healthcare, education and displaced students left vulnerable following the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.
The university has coordinated three primary ways to give:
1. The UWI Alumni Online donation platform
https://www.uwi.edu/alumnionline/RallyRoundSVG
2. The UWI Open Campus Bank Accounts
EC$
CIBC Open Campus Disaster Relief Fund Account Number: 106933692
SWIFT Code: FCIBAGAG
Address: Old Parham Road Branch, PO Box 28 St John's, Antigua
Tel: 1-268-480-5000 Fax: 1-268-480-5140/1
US$
CIBC Account Number: 10424000
Correspondent Bank: Wells Fargo Bank, New York
SWIFT Code: PNBPUS3NNYC
ABA Code: 026005092
Beneficiary Bank: First Caribbean International Bank (Cayman) Limited
SWIFT Code: FCIBKYKY
Beneficiary Account Name: The University of the West Indies
Beneficiary Account Number: 10424000
3. The American Foundation for The UWI (for North American donations ONLY)
Via www.afuwi.org. Please note Saint Vincent and the Grenadines next to 'Add special instructions to the seller'.
Pledge via mobile phone by texting DONATE (all caps) to 1-864-402-8943.
Send a cheque by mail - Make payable to American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI). Kindly write St Vincent Donation in the memo section.
Mail to:
The Director
American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI)
767 Third Avenue, Suite 301
New York, NY 10017
NB AFUWI is a 501(c) 3 registered charity organisation in the USA. All donations will be acknowledged in writing and will be eligible for IRS Tax deduction to the full extent of US state and federal laws.
