Veteran journalist Michael Sharpe is dead

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

KINGSTOn, Jamaica — Veteran journalist and broadcaster Michael Sharpe has died. He was 65. Sharpe, who was hospitalised in late March, passed away this morning. General Manager of Broadcast Services at the RJRGLEANER Communications Claire Grant made the disclosure on social media. "It is with deep regret that TVJ, JNN, the RJRGLEANER Communications Group announces that our colleague, friend veteran broadcaster, newsman Michael Sharpe died this morning. Condolences to his family and friends. Peace Michael. Peace," Grant tweeted.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT