Victims in funeral shooting identified

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The two women who were killed in yesterday's shooting on St John's Road in St Catherine have been identified.

They are Tracy-Ann Senior, otherwise called 'Mullo' of Parade Gardens, Kingston, and Oneika Carter, 28, of Georges Lane, Kingston.

Read: 2 women dead in gun attack on bus

Five other people were injured, including a 40-year-old woman, who received injuries to her head and face; a two-year-old boy, who received injuries to his abdomen; and a 45-year-old woman, who received injuries to her finger. They are all from Georges Lane. Also injured were a 17-year-old girl from Rum Lane, who received injuries to her right shoulder; and a 17-year-old boy from Georges Lane who received injuries to his back.

Reports are that about 5:30 pm yesterday, the victims went to the funeral service of Troy Terrelonge, otherwise called Weedseed, who was shot dead on January 28.

The victims, along with other people, were all seated in a coaster bus at Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in Spanish Town, when they were pounced upon by several gunmen who opened gunfire on the bus.

The injured victims were rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital by the police, where Senior and Carter were pronounced dead.

The other five people remain in hospital.