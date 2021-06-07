Westmoreland beachgoers happy to see back of 'beach closed' sign

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Beachgoers and fisherfolk at Negril's Dr Love Beach were today still basking in the reopening of the facility.

They are happy to see the back of the 'beach closed' sign that kept them away for almost a year, part of the Government's measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Yesterday, the first Sunday since the restrictions were lifted, many headed outdoors to enjoy the sea and sand. Lisa 'Bashment' Bevon, who has been a licensed fisherwoman for more than 13 years, was not among those who made it to the beach then but she is happy they are once again open to the public.

“I'm glad, I love to see people on the beach fully enjoying themself,” a cheerful Bevon shared this afternoon.

The Government gave the green light for public beaches and rivers to reopen, effective June 3, for swimming, bathing, and exercising purposes from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Saturday and from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm on Sundays. No beach parties or group games are permitted.

On Sunday, an ecstatic Evan Smith, who had travelled five miles to get to Bluefields beach park,considered it a worthwhile trip. “Mi feel joyful about it enuh, because is one year we haven't been here,” he said.

It was a family ritual, he added, to head to the beach for an hour, then go to church afterwards. “Mi delighted that me could come this Sunday,” added Smith as he sat and had a beer.

His wife, Kemesha Mill-Smith was equally happy to be there. “I'm happy, my children are happy, especially my son. He's excited and didn't sleep last night because we told him about the beach,” she said with a wide smile.

But for Ann-Marie Thomas, the joy of being back on the beach was tempered by concern. “I'm only hoping and praying that Jamaicans adhere to the protocol, so we can have it up until summer and beyond,” she said.

Kimberley Peddie