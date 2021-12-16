Woman charged in October murder case

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A woman has been formally charged with the October murder of 56-year-old Radcliffe McDonald of Little Kew Road, Kingston, who was found dead at home after he did not turn up for work.

She has been identified as 48-year-old Adonis Noteman of Bustamante Highway, Kingston 14.

Reports are that on Saturday, October 16 checks were made at McDonald's home following his absence from work. His body was discovered with a stab wound to the left side of his chest, the police said.

Noteman was apprehended by the Ocho Rios police on Saturday, December 4 after she was pointed out by a member of the public.

She was charged after an interview was conducted at the Major Investigations Division in the presence of her attorney on Wednesday, December 15.