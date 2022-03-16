The decision to participate in a 'partner' – a popular savings arrangement in Jamaica where individuals pool funds and one person receives a draw periodically, usually every week – in August 2020 is now a sore point for three Franklyn Town women who appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.

The complainants, Kavia Mundell and Tracey-Ann Coach brought defendant Taneisha Sinclair before the court in an effort to collect $42,000 and $36,000 allegedly owed to them, respectively.

The women's statement revealed that they entered the partner in August 2020, with the understanding that it would run until June 2021, in which they would pay $1,000 per week to the banker, Sinclair, and could earn $42,000 over the period.

Mundell entered the partner with one-hand, paying the full $1,000 weekly, which she continued to pay for the entire duration. Mundell claimed she has not to this date been paid any money despite her many conversations with Sinclair.

Similar to Mundell's experience, Coach said she entered the agreement with “one-and-a-half hand,” which was $1,500 weekly, and she received a half-hand – half of the amount contributed by her – in November 2020. She said she continued paying until June 2021, when only three weeks remained for the completion of the partner.

In her statement, Coach noted that, “Taneisha told me to keep the amount and she will balance me the outstanding amount, which would be $36,000.” She too claimed she had not received the money.

In January 2022, both Mundell and Coach took the matter to the Franklyn Town Police Station. A police officer reportedly accompanied the women to the home of Sinclair, who promised to repay the women in short order. Sinclair was later charged with fraudulent conversion after this promise was not kept.

After being presented with the facts of the case by a court clerk, Senior Parish Judge, Lori-Ann Montague-Cole asked Sinclair, “What happen to the partner money?”

Sinclair, in reply, told the judge, “partner mash up. Some get draw and them don't throw back. [I] talk to them [Mundell and Coach] about it.”

Cutting straight to the heart of the matter, Montague-Cole asked Sinclair, "You owe them money. You have the money?”

Sinclair then asked the court if she could be given until May to repay the women. However, after hearing her request, both Mundell and Coach told the judge that they could not wait until May because they have their “business to take care of.”

“Your Honour, I'm not gonna wait until May because we can't owe her,” Coach said.

Chiming in, Mundell said, “she go as far as to say she nah go sell sex [to pay the money owed.]"

But upon hearing Mundell and Coach's complainants, Sinclair told the judge that she was having a difficult time financially because, “a little seasoning me sell.”

Sinclair later disclosed that she was able to pay $15,000 in court on Tuesday, which the women accepted.

“Ladies it's not the amount but it's a start. We should really be talking about interest because what could've gone to the supermarket with $40,000, you can't now,” Montague-Cole said.

Mundell was paid $7,000, while Coach was given $8,000.

Sinclair is to return to court Monday, March 21.