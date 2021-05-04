Young entrepreneur making strides out of adversity

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The economic impact of the novel coronavirus on the overseas work and travel programme last year disrupted Doneckia Scarlett's financial plans.

The final-year Northern Caribbean University (NCU) student responded by turning adversity into growth. She became an entrepreneur.

The 29-year-old told OBSERVER ONLINE that her business Hot Ras Designz, which makes female accessories and masks to protect against COVID-19, was inspired by the ongoing health crisis.

“[It] started a year ago. It was more of a COVID inspired business. Practically, I was looking forward to going overseas to try and make money on the work and travel programme. However, because of COVID I wasn't able to go,” she said.

“I said let me try and pick up one of my talents to create a business. After publishing it on social media people encouraged me to really launch my business. I was selling bonnets alone then I added masks, headbands, scrunchies and some other things to my catalogue,” she added.

Her desire is to expand her business even after completing her studies at NCU.

“More than likely after graduating, I will start designing clothes and other items, not just female accessories,” she said.

Scarlett, whose emphasis is television in the Department of Communication Studies (DCS), recently partnered with her classmate, Kimberly Smith to identify a fitting charitable deed. It was decided to donate some of her accessories to the Windsor Lodge Children's Home in Williamsfield, Manchester.

“Apart from the collaboration, I wanted to start a charity, so when the idea came about, I mentioned that I had plans to do that, because I wanted to give back to children. I hate to see children in need and suffering,” said Scarlett.

She said she intends to continue donating her handmade items and also wants to add other supplies through partnerships.

“The plan is to continue this initiative with a larger donation being thought of for the summer months. We will see how we can get further support to bring about assistance, because we saw that they need the help,” she said.

“The recent donation included bonnets and headbands for the teenage girls, as well as bonnets for smaller children. Masks were also donated,” she declared.

The donation was welcomed by the home as it brought smiles to the children's faces.

The Salvation Army operated facility caters to 41 children ages six to 16, which is currently in need of other donations according to its administrator Captain Soerish Randjiet.

“Presently the needs are many as it relates to our facility and we would put it more into an open arm aspect as to what the public would be able to contribute to continue to nurture and shelter our children as well as educate as well towards a better future,” he said.

He said the restrictions have taken a toll on the children due to limited physical interactions outside the children's home that were once frequent in the form of organised trips as well as visits by relatives and others.

“We would normally have people coming in and having interactions with them [including] family members, sponsors and donors, that has really affected them because the virus has caused us to take caution by observing protocols,” Randjiet said.

Kasey Williams